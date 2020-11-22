Hay evidencia

Volvemos a la reciente sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid, en la que se afirma que «no puede concluir que exista una evidencia científica de la necesidad de incluir al eucalipto en el catálogo de especies invasoras» y que «no existen evidencias científicas que certifiquen un comportamiento biológico invasor de las especies de eucaliptos».

Esto es falso. Los magistrados habrán tomado esa decisión por cobardía, obediencia, malevolencia o sencillamente por ignorancia, pero la literatura científica que describe el comportamiento invasor de los eucaliptos es extensa. Por otra parte, no se conocen estudios científicos que lo rebatan. Estamos hablando de un grupo de togados que sentencia en contra del consenso científico, del estadio actual del conocimiento.

Vamos a hacer una lista de estudios científicos al respecto, para avergonzar a quien tenga vergüenza; porque no se la habrán leído a pesar de que era su trabajo, pero esa evidencia existe.

Voy a copiar la lista de referencias científicas tomada del Dictamen del Comité Científico del Ministerio de Agricultura CC 30/2017. Aquel que decía:

Constatado con los datos científicos disponibles el carácter invasor de las especies de Eucalyptus naturalizadas en nuestro país, se concluye que se debería incluir en el Catálogo Español de Especies Exóticas Invasoras regulado por el R.D. 630/2013, de 2 de agosto, bajo el criterio de la IUCN (2000), a todas estas especies: Eucalyptus camaldulensis, E. globulus, E. gomphocephala, E. gunnii, E. nitens y E. sideroxylon, así como cualquier otra especie de este género cuyo destino sea la explotación forestal, debido al alto riesgo de invasión por estas especies consecuencia de sus características biológicas, fisiológicas y ecológicas.

Y añado algunas referencias más aportadas por este artículo de Naukas, o por el herpetólogo Daniel Pérez en este mismo espacio. Si conocéis alguna más, sería estupendo seguir ampliando este listado a modo de bibliografía para jueces cobardones, sumisos e ignorantes. A ver cuándo llega el día en que el juez que se revele como incompetente o prevaricador pierda su empleo y tenga que ponerse a la cola del paro a buscar otro trabajo más acorde a sus capacidades. La impunidad conlleva indefectiblemente al abuso, en todas las circunstancias.

Demostrar el carácter invasivo de una especie implica probar dos puntos:

que esa especie puede prosperar y propagarse en la nueva área geográfica sin intervención humana

y causar alteraciones graves en los ecosistemas a consecuencia de esa proliferación.

Pues bien, sí que hay abrumadora evidencia científica que demuestra el carácter invasor del género Eucalyptus, especialmente de las especies empleadas en las plantaciones forestales (globulus, camaldulensis y nitens, fundamentalmente). Lo que no hay evidencia es de lo contrario. Dentro lista:

Águas, A., Ferreira, A., Maia, P., Fernandes, P.M., Roxo, L., Keizer, J., Silva, J.S., Rego, F.C., Moreira, F. 2014. Natural establishment of Eucalyptus globulus Labill. in burnt stands in Portugal. For. Ecol. Manag.323: 47-56.

Aizpuru, I., Álvarez, I., Bañares, A., Domínguez, E. 2012. CC 02/2012Consulta sobre el posible carácter invasor y potencial peligrosidad de la especie exótica Eucalyptus nitens, en cuanto a su cultivo y a su comercialización.http://www.mapama.gob.es/es/biodiversidad/temas/conservacion-de-especies/dictamen_eucaliptus_nitens_tcm7-332577.pdf

Andreu, J., Vilà, M., Hulme, P.E. 2009. An assessment of stakeholder perceptions and management of noxious alien plants in Spain. Environmental Management43: 1244–1255.

Arévalo, J.R., Delgado, J.D., Otto, R., Naranjo, A., Salas, M., Fernández-Palacios, J.M. 2005. Distribution of alien vs. native plant species in roadside communities along an altitudinal gradient in Tenerife and Gran Canaria (Canary Islands). Perspectives in Plant Ecology, Evolution and Systematics, 7 (3): 185-202.

Blanco Arias, C. 2016. Plan de Control de Flora Alóctona para a recuperación de habitats costeiros e litorais. Parque Nacional M-T das Illas Atlánticas de Galicia. Parque Nacional Marítimo Terrestre de las Islas Atlánticas de Galicia. Fondo Europeo de Desenvolvemento Rexional. Unión Europea.

Calladine, J., Díaz, M., Reino, L., Jardine, D., Wilson, M. 2017. Plantations of non-nativetree species. En: Mikusinski, G., Roberge, J.-M. & Fuller, R.J. (Eds.). Ecology and Conservation of Forest Birds, pp. 000-000. Cambridge University Press. Cambridge, UK.

Calviño-Cancela, M. 2013. Effectiveness of eucalypt plantations as a surrogate habitat for birds. For. Ecol. Manag.310: 692-699.

Calviño-Cancela, M., Rubido-Bará, M., van Etten, E.J.B. 2012a. Do eucalypt plantations provide habitat for native forest biodiversity?. For. Ecol. Manag.270: 153-162.

Calviño-Cancela, M., López de Silanes, M.E., Rubido-Bará, M., Uribarri, J. 2012b. The potential role of tree plantations in providing habitat for lichen epiphytes. For. Ecol. Manag.291: 386-395.

Calviño-Cancela, M., Rubido-Bará, M. 2013. Invasive potential of Eucalyptus globulus: Seed dispersal, seedling recruitment and survival in habitats surrounding plantations. For. Ecol. Manag.305: 129-137.

Calviño-Cancela, M., Chas-Amil, M.L., García-Martínez, E.D., Touza, J., 2016. Wildfire risk associated with different vegetation types within and outside wildland-urban interfaces. For. Ecol. Manag.372: 1-9.

Calviño-Cancela, M., Chas-Amil, M.L., García-Martínez, E.D., Touza, J., 2017. Interacting effects of topography, vegetation, human activities and wildland-urban interfaces on wildfire ignition risk. For. Ecol. Manag.397: 10–17.

Castro-Díez, P., Fierro-Brunnenmeister, N., González-Muñoz, N., Gallardo, A. 2012. Effects of exotic and native tree leaf litter on soil properties of two contrasting sites in the Iberian Peninsula. Plant Soil350:179-191.

Catry F. 2000. Projecto de elaboração de cartografia digital de ocupação do solo para a Tapada Nacional de Mafra e área envolvente. Relatório de Projecto.Estação Florestal Nacional, Lisboa.

Catry, F.X., Moreira, F., Tujeira, R., Silva, J.S. 2013. Post-fire survival and regeneration of Eucalyptus globulusin forest plantations in Portugal. For. Ecol. Manag.310: 194-203.

Catry FX, Moreira F, Deus E, Silva JS, Aguas A. 2015. Assessing the extent and the environmental drivers of Eucalyptus globuluswildling establishment in Portugal: results from a countrywide survey. Biol Invasions17: 3163-3181.

Clarke, B., McLeod, I., Vercoe, T. (Eds.). 2009. Trees for farm forestry: 22 promising species. A report for the RIRDC/ Land & Water Australia/FWPRDC Joint Venture Agroforestry Program.

Cordero Rivera, A. 2011. Cuando los árboles no dejan ver el bosque: efectos de los monocultivos forestales en la conservación de la biodiversidad. Acta Biol. Colomb.16(2): 247-268.

Cordero Rivera, A., Santolamazza Carbone, S., Andrés, J.A. 1999. Life cycle and biological control of the Eucalyptusscout beettle (Coleoptera, Curculionidae) Anaphes nitens(Hymenoptera, Mymaridae) in north-west Spain. Agric. For. Entomol.1: 103-109.

Cordero-Rivera, A., Martínez Álvarez, A., Álvarez, M. 2017. Eucalypt plantations reduce the diversity of macroinvertebrates in small forested streams. Animal Biodiversity and Conservation40: 87–97.

Davis, M.A. & Thompson, K. 2001. Invasion terminology: should ecologists define their terms differently than others? No, not if we want to be of any help!. Bulletin of the Ecological Society of America82: 206.

Díez, J. 2005. Invasion biology of Australian ectomycorrhizal fungi introduced with eucalypt plantations into the Iberian Peninsula. Biol. Invasions7: 3-15.

Fernandes, P.M., Loureiro, C., Palheiro, P., Vale-Gonçalves, H., Fernandes, M.M., Cruz, M.G. 2011. Fuels and fire hazard in blue gum (Eucalyptus globulus) stands in Portugal. Boletín del CIDEU10: 53-61.

Fernandes, P., Máguas, C., Correia, O., González-Moreno,P. 2017. What drives Eucalyptus globulus natural establishment outside plantations? The relative importance of climate, plantation and site characteristics. Biol. InvasionsDOI 10.1007/s10530-017-1614-y.

Fernández, L., Rau, J., Arriagada, A. 2009. Calidadde la vegetación ribereña del río Maullín (41º 28’ S; 72º 59’ O) utilizando el índice QBR. Gayana Bot.66(2): 269-278.

Ferreira, V., Koricheva, J., Pozo, J., Graça, M.A.S. 2016. A meta-analysis on the effects of changes in the composition of native forests on litter decomposition in streams. For. Ecol. Manag.364: 27-38.

Fork, S., Woolfolk, A., Akhavan, A., Van Dyke, E., Murphy, S., Candiloro, B., Newberry, T., Schreibman, S., Salisbury, J., Wasson, K. 2015. Biodiversity effects and rates of spread of non-native eucalypt woodlands in central California. Ecological Applications25(8): 2306-2319.

Gassó N., Basnou C., M. Vilà. 2010. Predicting plant invaders in the Mediterranean through a Weed Risk Assesment System. Biol. Invasions 12: 463-476.

GesPlan S.A.U. 2008. Eucalyptus globulus. En: Base de Datos de Especies Introducidas en Canarias, 2014. Gobierno de Canarias. (http://www.interreg-bionatura.com/especies/pdf/Eucalyptus%20globulus.pdf).

Graça M., Pozo, J., Canhoto, J., Elosegui, A. 2002. Effects of Eucalyptus plantations on detritus, decomposers, and detritivores in streams. Scientific World Journal2: 1173-1185.

Gonzáles-Orozco CE, Thornhill AH, Knerr N, Laffan S, Miller JT. 2014. Biogeographical regions and phytogeography of the eucalypts. Divers. Distrib. 20:46–58.

Harwood C. 2011. Introductions: doing it right.En Walker J. (ed.). Developing a Eucalypt Resource. Learning from Australia and Elsewhere, pp 43–54. WoodTechnology Research Centre, University of Canterbury, New Zealand.

IUCN. 2000. IUCN Guidelines for the Prevention of Biodiversity Loss Caused by Alien Invasive Species. Invasive Species Specialist Group. Approved by the 51st meeting of the IUCN council. Gland, Switzerland.

Jin, D., Huang, Y., Zhou, X.-L., Chen, B., Ma, J., Yan, Y.-H. 2015. High risk of plant invasion in the understory of eucalypt plantations in South China. Scientific Reports5: 18492.

Lombao, A., Barreiro, A., Carballas, T., Fontúrbel, M.T., Martín, A., Vega, J.A., Fernández, C., Díaz-Raviña, M. 2015. Changes in soil properties after a wildfire in Fragas do Eume Natural Park (Galicia, NW Spain). Catena135: 409-418.

Martínez-Jáuregui, M., Serra-Varela, M.J., Díaz, M., Soliño, M. 2017. Mitigation strategies for biodiversity conservation under climate change scenarios: The role of forest naturalization. European Journal of Forest Research.

Ojeda Land, E. & Mesa Coello, R. 2008. Eucalyptus camaldulensis. En: Base de Datos de Especies Introducidas en Canarias, 2014. Gobierno de Canarias. (http://www.interreg-bionatura.com/especies/pdf/Eucalyptus%20camaldulensis.pdf).

Otto, R., Verloove, F.2016. New xenophytes from La Palma (Canary Islands, Spain), with emphasis on naturalized and (potentially) invasive species. Collectanea Botanica35: e001. doi: http://dx.doi.org/10.3989/collectbot.2016.v35.001

Paiva, J. 1997. EucalyptusL’Her. En Castroviejo & al. (Eds.). Flora ibericaVIII, Pp: 76-82. CSIC.

Pérez C., 2009. Herramientas de gestión para plantaciones deEucalyptus nitens (Deane & Maiden) Maiden con el objetivo de fijación de carbono. Trabajo de investigación tutelado. Universidad de Santiago de Compostela, Campus de Lugo. Lugo.

Pheloung, P. C., Williams, P. A., Halloy S. R. 1999. A weed risk assessment model for use as a biosecurity tool evaluating plant introductions. Journal of Environmental Management 57: 239-251.

Proença, V.M., Pereira, H.M., Guilherme, J., Vicente, L., 2010. Plant and bird diversity in natural forests and in native and exotic plantations in NW Portugal. Acta Oecologica36: 219–226.

Puig, C.G., Alvarez-Iglesias, L., Reigosa, M.J., Pedrol, N., 2013. Eucalyptus globulusleaves incorporated as green manure for weed control in maize. Weed Science61: 154-161.

Pyšek P., Richardson D.M., Rejmánek, M., Webster, G.L., Williamson, M. & Kirschner, J. 2004. Alien plants in checklists and floras: towards better communication between taxonomists and ecologists. Taxon53 (1): 131-143.

Rejmánek, M., Richardson, D.M., Pyšek, P. 2005. Plant invasions and invasibility of plant communities. En Van der Maarel (Ed). Vegetation Ecology. Pp. 332-355. Blackwell.

Rejmánek, M., Richardson, D.M. 2011Eucalypts. En D. Simberloff and M. Rejmánek (eds.). Encyclopedia of Biological Invasions, Berkeley and Los Angeles: University of California Press, pp 203-209.

Rejmánek M, Richardson DM. 2013. Lessons learned: trees and shrubs as invasive alien species—2013 update of the global database. Divers. Distrib.19:1093–1094.

Richardson, D.M., Pyšek, P., Rejmánek, M., Barbour, M.G., Panneta, F.D., West, C.J. 2000. Naturalization and invasion of alien plants: concepts and definitions. Divers. Distrib.6: 93-107.

Richardson, D.M., Rejmánek, M. 2011. Trees and shrubs as invasive alien species –a global review. Divers. Distrib.17: 788–809.

Rodríguez-Guitián, M.A., Ramil-Rego, P., Romero, R. 1997 Diversidad florística y vegetacional como criterio de protección aplicado a comunidades arbóreas y plantaciones forestales en el norte de Galicia. Actas del II Congreso Forestal Español 5: 401-406. Pamplona.

Romero Buján, M.I. 2007. Flora exótica de Galicia (noroeste ibérico). Bot. Complut.31: 113-125.

Rumbidzai Mangachena, J., Geerts, S. 2017. Invasive alien trees reduce bird species richness and abundance of mutualistic frugivores and nectarivores; a bird’s eye view on a conflict of interest species in riparian habitats. Ecol. Res.32: 667-676.

Ruwanza, S., Gaertner, M., Esler, K.J., Richardson, D.M. 2015. Allelopathic effects of invasive Eucalyptus camaldulensison germination and early growth of four native species in the Western Cape, South Africa. Southern Forests77 (2): 91-105.

Sanz Elorza, M, Dana, E., Sobrino, E. 2001. Listado de plantas alóctonas invasoras reales y potenciales en España. Lazaroa22: 121-131.

Sanz Elorza, M. Dana Sánchez, E.D., Sobrino Vesperinas, E. 2004. Atlas de las plantas alóctonas invasoras en España. Dirección General para la Biodiversidad, Ministerio de Medio Ambiente, Madrid.

Sanz-Elorza, M., Dana, E. D., Sobrino, E. 2005. Aproximación al listado de plantas vasculares alóctonas invasoras reales y potenciales en las islas Canarias. Lazaroa26: 55.

Silva JS, Tomé M. 2016. Tasmanian blue gum in Portugal –opportunities and risks of a widely cultivated species. En: Kurumm F, Vítková L (eds.). Introduced tree species in European forests: opportunities and challenges. (eds). European Forest Institute.

Silva-Pando, F.J., Pino-Perez, R., 2016. Introduction of Eucalyptusinto Europe. Australian Forestry79: 283-291.

Souto, X.C., Gonzalez, L., Reigosa, M.J., 1994. Comparative analysis of allelopathic effects produced by 4 forestry species during decomposition process in their soils in Galicia (NW Spain). Journal of Chemical Ecology20: 3005-3015.

Teixido AL, Quintanilla LG, Carreño F., Gutiérrez D. 2010. Impacts of changes in land use and fragmentation patterns on Atlantic coastalforests in northern Spain. For. Ecol. Manag. 91: 879-886.

Tererai F, Gaertner M, Jacobs SM, Richardson DM. 2013. Eucalyptusinvasions in riparian forests: effects on native vegetation community diversity, stand structure, and composition. For. Ecol. Manag.297:84–93.

Tibbits, W.N., Reid, J.B. 1987a. Frost resistance in Eucalyptus nitens(Deane and Maiden) Maiden: Genetic and seasonal aspects of variation [New South Wales; Victoria]. Australian Forest Research17(1): 29-47.

Tibbits, W.N., Reid, J.B. 1987b. Frost resistance in Eucalyptus nitens(Deane and Maiden) Maiden: Physiological aspects of hardiness. Australian Journal of Botany35(3): 235-250.Turnbull, J.W. 1999. Eucalypt plantations. New Forests17: 37–52.

Verloove, F. 2017. New xenophytes from the Canary Islands (Gran Canaria and Tenerife; Spain). Acta Botanica Croatica76 (2): 120-131.

Weber, E. 2003. Invasive plant species of de World. A reference guide to environmental weeds. CABI Publishing, Gran Bretaña.

Yang, X., Li, D., McGrouther, K., Long, W., Li, Y., Chen, Y., Lv, X., Niazi, N.K., Song, Z., Wang, H. 2017. Effect of Eucalyptusforests on understory vegetation and soil quality. Journal of Soils and Sediments17 (9): 2383-2389.

Briones, Ineson – Decomposition of eucalyptus leaves in litter mixtures

May, F. E., Ash, J. E. – An assessment of the allelopathic potential of Eucalyptus.

Suddjian, David L. – Birds and Eucalyptus on the Central California Coast

S. Baber, Mian Furqan Ahmad, Amanullah Bhatti – The effect os Eucalypts camaldulensis on soil properties and fertility

Álvaro Bayón, Montserrat Vilà – Horizon scanning to identify invasion risk of ornamental plants marketed in Spain

Bara, T. S., Rigueiro, A.R., Gil, S.M.C., Mansilla, V.P. & Alonso, M.S. (1985). Efectos ecológicos del Eucalyptus globulus en Galicia. Estudio comparativo con Pinus pinaster y Quercus robur. Mon. INIA, 50. Madrid.

Barbaro, L., Pontcharraud, L., Vetillard, F., Guyon, D. & Jactel, H. (2005). Comparative responses of bird, carabid, and spider assemblages to stand and landscape diversity in maritime pine plantation forests. Ecoscience 12:110-121.

Barlow, J., et al. (2007). Quantifying the biodiversity value of tropical primary, secondary, and plantation forests. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (USA)104: 18555-18560.

Battin, J. (2004). When good animals love bad habitats: ecological traps and the conservation of animal populations. Conservation Biology 18: 1482-1491.

Brockerhoff, E. G., Jactel, H., Parrota, J. A, Quine, C. P. & Sayer, J. (2008). Plantation forests and biodiversity: oxymoron or opportunity? Biodiversity and Conservation 17: 925- 951.

Cabido, C., Uotila, E., Garin-Barrio, I., García-Azurmendi, X., Rubio, X. & Gosá, A. (2010). Monitorización de poblaciones de anfibios mediante el examen de su estado de salud. XI Congreso Luso-Español de Herpetología/ XV Congreso Español de Herpetología (Sevilla, octubre de 2010).

Cabido, C., Iglesias-Carrasco, M., Zuberogoitia, I. & Burgos, G. (2013). Biodiversidad en cultivos forestales. Examen de aspectos autoecológicos de dos especies indicadoras en eucaliptales y pinares del País Vasco. Informe técnico. Sociedad de Ciencias Aranzadi. 35 pp.

Cabido, C., Iglesias-Carrasco, M. & Garin-Barrio, I. (2013). Además de cuánta, cómo: estudio del estado de la biodiversidad herpetológica mediante la monitorización de su estado de salud. IV Congreso de Biodiversidad (Bilbao, febrero de 2013).

Candolin, U., Salesto, T. & Evers, M. (2007). Changed environmental conditions weaken sexual selection in sticklebacks. Journal of Evolutionary Biology 20: 233-239.

Cannell, M. G. R. (1999). Environmental impacts of forest monocultures: water use, acidification, wildlife conservation, and carbon storage. New Forests 17: 239- 262.

Cruz, J., Sarmento, P., Carretero, M. A. & White, P. (2010). Modelling the occupancy of an amphibian community in native and exotic habitats. Is it really any different? XI Congreso Luso-Español de Herpetología/XV Congreso Español de Herpetología. Sevilla.

Cunningham, S. A., Floid, R. B. & Weir, T. A. (2005). Do Eucalyptus plantations host an insect community similar to remmant Eucalyptus forest? Austral Ecology, 30: 103-117.

De la Hera, I., Arizaga, J., & Galarza, A. (2013). Exotic tree plantations and avian conservation in Northern Iberia: further insights from a nest-box monitoring study. Animal Biodiversity and Conservation 36: 153-163.

Freda, J. (1986). The influence of acidic pond water on amphibians: A review. Water, Air, and Soil Pollution 30: 439-450.

Galán, P. (1999). Conservación de la herpetofauna de Galicia. Universidade de A Coruña. Servicio de publicaciones. 286 pp.

Galán, P. (2003). Anfibios y reptiles del Parque Nacional de las Islas Atlánticas de Galicia. Faunística, biología y conservación. Ministerio de Medio Ambiente. 267 pp.

Galán, P. (2014). Herpetofauna del Parque Natural das Fragas do Eume (A Coruña): distribución, estado de conservación y amenazas. Basic and Applied Herpetology, 28: 113-116.

Guitián, L. & Cordero, A. (2007). Bosques y plantaciones forestales. En Proyecto Galicia, vol. XLIV: 429-467. A. Cordero (ed). Hércules de Ediciones. A Coruña.

Iglesias-Carrasco, M. & Cabido, C. (2013). ¿Las plantaciones forestales alóctonas son “bosques”? Examen del estado de salud de las poblaciones de tritón palmeado. IV Congreso de Biodiversidad. Bilbao.

Jaiyeoba, A. (2001). Soil rehabilitation through afforestation: evaluation of the performance of Eucalyptus and pine plantations in a Nigerian Savanna environment. Land Degradation & Development 12: 183-194.

Jackson, R.B. et al (2005). Trading water for carbon with biological carbon sequestration. Science, 310: 1.944-1.947

Larrañaga, A., Larrañaga, S., Basaguren, A., Elosegi, A. & Pozo, J.( 2006). Assessing impact of eucalyptus plantations on benthic macroinvertebrate communities by a litter exclusion experiment. Annales de Limnologie-International Journal of Limnology 42: 1-8.

Larrañaga, A., Basaguren, A. & Pozo, J.( 2009). Impacts of Eucalyptus globulus plantations on physiology and population densities of invertebrates inhabiting Iberian Atlantic streams. International Review of Hydrobiology 94: 497–511.

Larrañaga, A., Basaguren, A., Elosegi, A. & Pozo, J. (2009). Impacts of Eucalyptus globulus plantations on Atlantic streams: changes in invertebrate density and shredder traits. Fundamental and Applied Limnology 175: 151–160.

Lindenmayer, D. B. & Hobbs, R. J. (2004). Fauna conservation in Australian plantation forests—a review. Biological Conservation 119: 151-168.

Paritsis, J. & Aizen, M. A. (2008). Effects of exotic conifer plantations on the biodiversity of understory plants, epigeal beetles and birds in Nothofagus dombeyi forests. Forest Ecology and Management: 1575–1583.

Petty, S. J. (2011). Understanding the impact of large-scale reforestation on raptors in the uplands of Britain: An overview of some recent research and implications for forest management. In Zuberogoitia, I. & Martínez, J.E. (Eds). Ecology and Conservation of European Forest-Dwelling Raptors, pp 304-313. Diputación Foral de Bizkaia. Bilbao.

Pozo, J., Basaguren, A., Elósegui, A., Molinero, J., Fabre, E.& Chauvet, E. (1998). Afforestation with Eucalyptus globulus and leaf litter decomposition in streams of northern Spain. Hydrobiologia 373-374: 101-110.

Rodríguez-Soalleiro, R., Balboa, M., Álvarez-González, J. G., Merino, A. & Sánchez, F. (2004). Efecto de la selvicultura en la extracción de nutrientes a lo largo del turno en plantaciones de tres especies de crecimiento rápido en el norte de España. Invest. Agrar.: Sist. Recur. For. Fuera de serie, 114-126.

Rowe, C. L., Sadinski, W. J. & Dunson. W. A. (1992). Effects of acute and chronic acidification on three larval amphibians that breed in temporary ponds. Archives of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology: 339-350.

Tellería, J. L. & Galarza, A. (1990). Avifauna y paisaje en el norte de España: efecto de las repoblaciones con árboles exóticos. Ardeola 1990.

Vences, M. (1993). Habitat choice of the salamander Chioglossa lusitanica: the effects of eucalipt plantations. Amphibia-Reptilia, 14: 201-202.

