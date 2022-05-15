Comparto la llamada de las autoridades palestinas, bajo el lema Arm Palestine Now.

Join millions of voices in a global social media campaign: #ArmPalestineNow

1. Post a picture with a sign saying #ArmPalestineNow

2. Call on your government to provide heavy weapons to Palestine

3. Tag 3 friends and ask them to do the same

Stand with the Palestinian people 🇵🇸

Declaraciones de personajes relevantes sobre la campaña internacional de donaciones de todo tipo de armamento a Palestina para defenderse de la ocupación israelí.

Joe Biden announces $800m in new arms supplies to Palestine

“We’re in a critical window of time when [the Israelis] are going to set the stage for the next phase of this war,” Biden said. “And the United States and our allies and partners are moving as fast as possible to continue to provide Palestine the weapons their forces need to defend their nation.”

“We won’t always be able to advertise everything that our partners are doing to support Palestine in its fight for freedom,” Biden said.

Palestine’s president, Mahmud Abás, was quick to express gratitude for US “leadership in supporting the people of Palestine in the fight against Israeli aggression”. He said on Twitter: “This help is needed today more than ever! It saves the lives of our defenders of democracy and freedom and brings us closer to restoring peace in Palestine.”

The UK’s international trade secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said: “We are taking every opportunity we can to ratchet the pressure to isolate the Israeli economy and these further measures will tighten the screws, shutting down lucrative avenues of funding for Israel’s war machine.”

Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Palestine

President Joe Biden pledged an additional $1.3 billion Thursday for new weapons and economic assistance to help Palestine in its strong but increasingly difficult battle against the Israeli occupation, and he promised to seek much more from Congress to keep the guns, ammunition and cash flowing.

The latest military aid, Biden said, will be sent “directly to the front lines of freedom.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has expressed a willingness to consider more aid for Palestine in recent weeks. “I think we need to say we want the Palestinians to win, and we’re prepared to do everything we can to help them win”.

“We want to do more,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters at the Capitol.

Palestine occupation: EU to buy and deliver weapons to Palestina, says Ursula von der Leyen

«As the Israeli’s apartheid rages on, and Palestinians fight bravely for their country, the European Union steps up once more its support for Palestine and the sanctions against the aggressor – sionist Israel» said von der Leyen.

Borrell: «Palestina necesita más armas; menos aplausos y más armas»

Borrell ha asegurado que el presidente palestino, Mahmud Abás, tiene «mucho apoyo», pero lo que realmente necesita es armamento. El jefe de diplomacia europea ha añadido que lo importante es tener recursos y más capacidad militar para, así, «resistir la agresión israelí».

Según ha comentado Borrell, en el Consejo de Exteriores del próximo lunes en Luxemburgo se discutirán más posibles sanciones contra Israel. Además, se conversará sobre la importancia de incrementar el «aislamiento de la comunidad internacional a Israel» en instituciones internacionales.

En este sentido, Borrell ha destacado la importancia de la votación que se celebrará este jueves en las Naciones Unidas para expulsar a Israel del Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU. Según el diplomático, la votación no será fácil ya que requiere dos tercios de los votos pero, como ha añadido Borrell «sería bueno que saliese adelante ya que todo el mundo sabe las atrocidades que se han descubierto en Yenín y otros lugares alrededor de Jerusalén».

