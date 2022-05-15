Comparto la llamada de las autoridades palestinas, bajo el lema Arm Palestine Now.
Join millions of voices in a global social media campaign: #ArmPalestineNow
1. Post a picture with a sign saying #ArmPalestineNow
2. Call on your government to provide heavy weapons to Palestine
3. Tag 3 friends and ask them to do the same
Stand with the Palestinian people 🇵🇸
Declaraciones de personajes relevantes sobre la campaña internacional de donaciones de todo tipo de armamento a Palestina para defenderse de la ocupación israelí.
Joe Biden announces $800m in new arms supplies to Palestine
“We’re in a critical window of time when [the Israelis] are going to set the stage for the next phase of this war,” Biden said. “And the United States and our allies and partners are moving as fast as possible to continue to provide Palestine the weapons their forces need to defend their nation.”
“We won’t always be able to advertise everything that our partners are doing to support Palestine in its fight for freedom,” Biden said.
Palestine’s president, Mahmud Abás, was quick to express gratitude for US “leadership in supporting the people of Palestine in the fight against Israeli aggression”. He said on Twitter: “This help is needed today more than ever! It saves the lives of our defenders of democracy and freedom and brings us closer to restoring peace in Palestine.”
The UK’s international trade secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said: “We are taking every opportunity we can to ratchet the pressure to isolate the Israeli economy and these further measures will tighten the screws, shutting down lucrative avenues of funding for Israel’s war machine.”
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Palestine
President Joe Biden pledged an additional $1.3 billion Thursday for new weapons and economic assistance to help Palestine in its strong but increasingly difficult battle against the Israeli occupation, and he promised to seek much more from Congress to keep the guns, ammunition and cash flowing.
The latest military aid, Biden said, will be sent “directly to the front lines of freedom.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has expressed a willingness to consider more aid for Palestine in recent weeks. “I think we need to say we want the Palestinians to win, and we’re prepared to do everything we can to help them win”.
“We want to do more,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters at the Capitol.
Palestine occupation: EU to buy and deliver weapons to Palestina, says Ursula von der Leyen
«As the Israeli’s apartheid rages on, and Palestinians fight bravely for their country, the European Union steps up once more its support for Palestine and the sanctions against the aggressor – sionist Israel» said von der Leyen.
Borrell: «Palestina necesita más armas; menos aplausos y más armas»
Borrell ha asegurado que el presidente palestino, Mahmud Abás, tiene «mucho apoyo», pero lo que realmente necesita es armamento. El jefe de diplomacia europea ha añadido que lo importante es tener recursos y más capacidad militar para, así, «resistir la agresión israelí».
Según ha comentado Borrell, en el Consejo de Exteriores del próximo lunes en Luxemburgo se discutirán más posibles sanciones contra Israel. Además, se conversará sobre la importancia de incrementar el «aislamiento de la comunidad internacional a Israel» en instituciones internacionales.
En este sentido, Borrell ha destacado la importancia de la votación que se celebrará este jueves en las Naciones Unidas para expulsar a Israel del Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU. Según el diplomático, la votación no será fácil ya que requiere dos tercios de los votos pero, como ha añadido Borrell «sería bueno que saliese adelante ya que todo el mundo sabe las atrocidades que se han descubierto en Yenín y otros lugares alrededor de Jerusalén».
Fact: fossil fuel derived products (and several other raw materials) are lacking.
If you enjoy wasting time in speculative matters, you can ponder:
– Are fossil fuels (with an EROI>1) reaching an end?
– Do TPTB have a vested interest in curtailing the fossil fuels (and other raw materials) supply?
What are you going to do about it?
Keep on whining?
What to do?
At this point in time you have three major options (all else is small potatoes, and a stupid waste of time). Let me outline those for you:
Option a) You are an extremely wealthy person; you recruit an army, hire someone to train the army, equip it and off your army go to build a nation/empire for you: you kill your enemies, kill their sons, rape their daughters and erect the land of Love & Prosperity or the home of Evil & Usury, it doesn’t matter which: your nation will thrive, reach a plateau, and collapse. End of story.
Option b) You’re friends with an extremely wealthy person; you talk your rich friend into recruiting an army, training the army and so on and so forth, your friend’s empire will thrive, yada-yada-yada, collapse. End of story. (Don’t forget to make the necessary arrangements to nail a cushy job in your friend’s empire; you’ll risk becoming a sycophant – aka doormat – but hey, that’s life, right?)
Option c) Prepare to face the demise at peace with yourself and, if you are of a religious disposition, with your Maker.
In short: You can
a) build your own nation, the nation of your dreams;
b) join the army of your dreams;
c) wake up.
If you are reading this, then stop fooling yourself: option c) is the only worthwhile thing to do. Paraphrasing John Michael Greer, wake up now and avoid the rush later. Better still if it can be done peacefully and on one’s own terms.
Radical acceptance: accept death – yours, and of the people and things you love.
Truth is we don’t know The Truth.
The Tao’s ineffable.
God’s within, yet out of reach.
Not much to talk about, if you can’t accept this.
Sweet fantasies,
sour realities,
unless lemonade’s
your thing.
Pues armando a los palestinos se terminaría el doble rasero occidental y se equeilibraría un poco el conflicto…Les pueden vender armas los ucranianos, juas.
A saber dónde acabarán esas armas…
Un Javelin puede penetrar el blindaje reactivo de un carro de última hornada, burlando sus sistemas de defensa activa. Imagínate lo que le puede hacer a un tren de pasajeros, por poner un ejemplo. O al coche blindado de un jefe de Estado.
En cuanto a los Stinger, capaces de derribar un Su-34 volando a baja cota… con un airliner despegando lo tienen chupao.
Inflas un país con unos sueldos por los suelos de armas de decenas de miles de euros, ya conocido anteriormente por ser el centro del negocio del tráfico de armas en Europa. ¿Qué puede salir mal? En fin… todo sea por una buena causa. Y hundir al viejo rival nuclear es una pieza de caza mayor que a Biden le gustaría cobrarse.
https://www.europapress.es/internacional/noticia-primer-ministro-sri-lanka-advierte-meses-mas-dificiles-estan-llegar-20220516195255.html
«Otra grave preocupación es la falta de medicamentos. Existe una grave escasez (…) incluidos los necesarios para enfermedades del corazón (…). Hace cuatro meses que no se realizan pagos a proveedores (…). El pago que se les debe asciende a 34.000 millones de rupias (casi 91 millones de euros)»
Compárese con:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/biden-speak-ukraine-war-amid-expectation-new-military-aid-2022-04-21/
President Joe Biden pledged $800 million in more weaponry for Ukraine on Thursday and said he would ask Congress for more money to help bolster support for the Ukrainian military.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-05-12/eu-considers-boosting-ukraine-arms-financing-to-2-billion-euros
EU Considers Boosting Ukraine Arms Financing to 2 Billion Euros
Si lo de Ucrania es altruista ¿cómo no ayudar también a Celián? Con medicinas y por mucho menos.
Mmmm. Me da a mí que no cuela.
Por cierto ¿a qué hubiera estado bien el lema #ArmIraqNow en vísperas de la invasión gringa? Estoy de hipocresía hasta la glotis.
La industria del armamento, especialmente gringa, como la gran vencedora de este conflicto:
https://www.elconfidencial.com/tecnologia/2022-05-16/ucrania-armas-estados-unidos-limite_3424488/
Cui prodest?
