Why not join the police?

DEA officer stops at a ranch in Texas and talks with an old rancher.
He tells the rancher, “I need to inspect your ranch for illegally grown dr*gs.”
The rancher says, “Okay, but do not go in that field over there,” as he points out the location.
The DEA officer verbally explodes saying, “Mister, I have the authority of the Federal Government with me.”
Reaching into his rear pants pocket, he removes his badge and proudly displays it to the rancher.
“See this badge? This badge means I am allowed to go wherever I wish… On any land. No questions asked or answer given. Have I made myself clear? Do you understand?”
The rancher nods politely, apologizes, and goes about his chores.
A short time later, the old rancher hears loud screams and sees the DEA officer running for his life chased by the rancher’s big Santa Gertrudis Bull.
With every step, the bull is gaining ground on the officer, and it seems likely that he’ll get gored before he reaches safety.
The officer is clearly terrified.
The rancher throws down his tools, runs to the fence, and yells at the top of his lungs…
“Your badge… Show him your badge!”
Comentario por Juan Manuel Grijalvo — 30 mayo 2022 @ 19:53 |
XDDDDDDD
Les sobra chulería y les falta cerebro.
ACAB.
Comentario por Nadir — 30 mayo 2022 @ 20:01 |